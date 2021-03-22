Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A52 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know about the affordable 5G OnePlus phone

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A52 is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also Read - PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads worldwide, big new update soon

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Realme X7 Pro 5G - Compare Full Specifications, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.