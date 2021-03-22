Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A52 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Also Read - Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift technology from DSLR cameras

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy A52 is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.