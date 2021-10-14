Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is getting a Mint colour shade. The smartphone maker has only added a new colour option keeping the rest of the aspects are same as the other variants. The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint colour option with only be available for the 8GB RAM model. Samsung has provided bank offers with the new colour variant. Also Read - Samsung W22 5G launched in China, comes with a textured gold spine

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G new Awesome Mint colour option with 8GB/256GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. The new colour model joins the other three options- Awesome Black, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. The Galaxy A-series 5G phone is available in 6GB/128GB storage as well for a price of Rs 35,999.

As for the offers, Samsung mid-ranger bundles an instant cashback of Rs 6,000. The offer can be availed by HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For biometrics, it gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The 5G Galaxy A-series phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3 custom ROM skin on top.

For photography, the Galaxy A52s 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5-megapixel macro and telephoto lenses. The camera module bears the same colour coat as the rest of the rear panel and sits at the top left corner. For shooting selfies, the offer gets onboard a 32-megapixel camera that is embedded at the centred punch-hole cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is IP67-certified dust and water-resistant. To back up the device, Samsung has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. As for the dimensions, the phone measures 159.9×75.1×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.