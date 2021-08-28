Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G officially teased in India: What to expect?

Samsung has been rumoured to launch the Galaxy A52s 5G as another 5G phone in India. Multiple leaks in the past suggested that the launch will happen soon after it got introduced in Europe last month. Now, we have an official word on this. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y21, more

The company has officially teased the new Galaxy A52s in India, giving us an inkling that it is to arrive pretty soon. Although, an official date is still under the wraps. Also Read - Samsung reveals Indian prices of Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G coming to India soon

Samsung has released a teaser video on Twitter, thus, confirming its launch in India. The post doesn’t mention any details regarding but it refers to the phone as the one that provides everyone access to the “Awesome technology” and is specifically meant for creators. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

Why #GalaxyA52s5G? When everyone has access to Awesome technology, creators in all corners of the world can unleash their full creative potential. T&C apply.

Coming soon, get notified. https://t.co/MycmRWmV2u#AwesomeIsForEveryone #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YlmgTkkarO — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 26, 2021

This teaser comes after a recent leak that gave us an idea of the pricing and launch details. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the phone is expected to launch in India on September 3.

Details on the price suggest that it will be an upper mid-range phone that will get two RAM/Storage options. The 6GB/128GB variant could be priced at Rs 35,999 and the 8GB/128GB is expected to be priced at Rs 37,499.

Exclusive:😎 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G variant launching on September 3, 2021 in India. price

– 6GB+128GB ₹35,999

– 8GB+128GB ₹37,499#Samsung #GalaxyA52s pic.twitter.com/ijY8F9yWMF — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 27, 2021

With this, the Galaxy A52s 5G will compete with devices such as the Realme GT Master Edition 5G, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and more.

As for the spec sheet, we have an idea as to what we can expect. The smartphone shares a resemblance with the Galaxy A52 in terms of design.

The Galaxy A52s also gets the 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which is also seen on the Realme GT Master Edition. The Galaxy A52 5G comes with a Snapdragon 750 one.

The camera department houses a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features IP67 water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It comes in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours.