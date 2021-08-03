Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G could likely cost higher than the Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G could likely fall in sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. As per the DealNTech tech blog, the upcoming Galaxy A-series is tipped to cost EUR 434.64 (around Rs 38,400) for the 128GB storage version. As per previous reports, the phone is said to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to launch in India soon, gets certified on BIS

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to come for a price of EUR 434.64 for the 128GB storage model. The alleged price was spotted by DealNTech in an unnamed European trailer. While the price is higher than the regular Galaxy A52 5G phone, if the reports are to believe, Samsung might bring a slightly improved new Galaxy A-series phone. The Galaxy A52s 5G could arrive in the Indian market soon, as it purportedly showed on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing in July. Also Read - First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications (rumours)

Samsung Galaxy A52s is speculated to ship with a Snapdragon 778G processor. The device allegedly appeared on Geekbench listing with 8GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The phone is expected to get at least three storage options. As for the rest of the specs, reports suggest that the Galaxy A52s could borrow some of the aspects from the regular variant. To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was introduced globally in Europe this March. The phone offers a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again: Expected launch date, price, specs

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A52 5G gets a quad-camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs One UI 3.1 is based on Android 11. It features an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

While the Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to retain the punch-hole display, the phone is rumoured to have a higher refresh rate panel. The recent listing revealed the phone to have similar colour options to that of the standard model that includes- Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.