Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India launch date has officially been confirmed. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on September 1, which is on Wednesday this week. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G officially teased in India: What to expect?

Ahead of the official release, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has also been listed on Amazon India website and the listing reveals the pricing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. For the unaware, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has already been unveiled in the global market and now the smartphone is set to arrive for Indian consumers as well. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y21, more

As per the Amazon listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 35,999. While the listing reveals only one variant of the smartphone, we expect there could be other models as well. However, there are no specific details from the smartphone manufacturer yet. Also Read - Samsung reveals Indian prices of Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G global model will hit the Indian market. As per the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also includes expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.

On the camera front, the phone includes a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.