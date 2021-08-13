Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to be in the final stage of development. Rumours and leaks have tipped that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone will release much sooner than expected. While the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch date, the detailed specs sheet has surfaced online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Popular tipster Roland Quandt has revealed a detailed specifications sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. The specs sheet reveal every crucial detail that you wanted to know. It suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s will be a much upgraded version of the existing Galaxy A52 5G, which hasn't arrived in India yet. The biggest difference between the two Samsung phones is in the hardware department.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications leaked

As per the leaked specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor instead of Snapdragon 750G that runs the predecessor. The tipster suggests that the new Samsung smartphone should offer a 15 percent advantage in single and multi-core performance.

The specs sheet reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A52s will come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage in Europe. On the other hand, the smartphone is tipped to arrive in other regions with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As per the specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Some of the other specifications of the smartphone include a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and One UI 3.1 on top Android 11.

The pricing of Samsung Galaxy A52s has already been leaked ahead of official release. The smartphone is tipped to start at €449, which roughly translates to around Rs 40,000. The smartphone is tipped to come in four colour options including black, mint, blue and purple.