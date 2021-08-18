Samsung Galaxy A52s has been launched in the United Kingdom earlier on Tuesday. The latest Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A52, which went official earlier this year. The new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone brings improved set of specifications while the design more or less remains the same as the predecessor. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

As for the availability, the Samsung Galaxy A52s comes in three colour options including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Mint. Pre-orders will begin on Samsung.com from August 24 while shipping will kick off starting September 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India, specs, design and everything else leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A52s price

Galaxy A52s has been currently launched in the UK. The smartphone comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A52s smartphone comes at a price of £410, which roughly translates to Rs 41,000. Also Read - 5 upcoming Samsung phones expected to launch in India soon: Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy M32 5G, more

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has not revealed the India launch details of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. If we consider rumours and leaks circulating on the internet in the last few days or so, the Samsung Galaxy A52s can go official in India by later this month. The smartphone recently appeared on Samsung India’s official website, which hints at the imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s is an upgraded version of the predecessor Galaxy A52. The Samsung Galaxy A52s comes packed with a big 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120hz screen refresh rate. The dot drop notch on the front includes a 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy A52s includes a quad rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 12-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel image sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also includes microSD card slot with which the storage can be expanded further by up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with a 25W Super Fast Charging support. The phone also includes support for IP67 certification, on-screen Fingerprint, USB Type-C port, and Samsung Pay.