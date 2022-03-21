comscore Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more
News

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India set at Rs 34,999; the phone bundles a bunch of offers- Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has finally arrived at the Indian shores. The new mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphone that made its global debut alongside Galaxy A73 5G a few days back has been launched in the country for a starting price of Rs 34,990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

The Indian variant carries similar specifications and features as the global version. Here are the price, sale date, and special offers of the new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/128GB storage version will come for Rs 35,999. As for special offers, Samsung is giving a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 or Samsung Finance+ cashback worth Rs 2,000 for customers who pre-book the device. Galaxy A53 5G pre-order is available from today till March 31st via Samsung e-store, and select online portals. The sale will go live from March 25 for those who pre-book the handset. Also Read - Samsung launches six new Galaxy Book laptops with starting price of Rs 38,990: Check all details

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features with 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered for added protection.

The phone is powered by an unspecified 5nm octa-core processor, although reports indicate the handset to carry an Exynos 1280 chipset. The phone also comes with extendable RAM support of up to 16GB and a microSD slot for up to 1TB. For photography, Galaxy A53 5G offers a quad-camera array comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro, and a depth camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel front camera that is embedded in a punch-hole cutout. The device runs Android 12 based One UI 4.1 and has IP67 rated water and dust resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charge technology. The new Galaxy A-series handset will be available in four colour options- Light Blue, Awesome Black, White, and Orange.

  Published Date: March 21, 2022 7:20 PM IST

