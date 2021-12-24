comscore Samsung Galaxy A53 launch timeline tipped, specs leaked: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A53 launch timeline tipped, specs leaked: Here's everything we know so far

The report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come in two variants, one with Snapdragon chipset and the other one with Exynos chip. Both these models are said to be mid-range devices and available in different markets.

The year 2021 has been a great year for Samsung with phone launches across various price segments. It appears that the upcoming year is also going to be similar for the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. As per the new report, the company is currently working on a new smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A53, which is said to launch around March next year. Also Read - Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

The new report coming from GalaxyClub (Dutch) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come in two variants, one with Snapdragon chipset and the other one with Exynos chip. Both these models are said to be mid-range devices and available in different markets. Also Read - Huawei launches P50 Pocket foldable phone: Check price, specs, availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 details tipped

The Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC-powered phone will be available in the United States while the Exynos version will release for the global market including India, the report suggests. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

The US version is said to come with model number SM-A536U while the European version will consist of a model number SM-A536. Markets like India the Middle East, North Africa, and some other Asian markets are said to get the phone with model number SM-A536E.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 will succeed the existing Samsung Galaxy A52 with an upgraded set of specifications. Rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will offer features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, punch hole design, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and much more.

Another report suggests that the smartphone manufacturer has started the production for the device at the company’s Greater Noida factory. We will still need to wait for Samsung to confirm the upcoming Galaxy A53.

  Published Date: December 24, 2021 11:01 AM IST

