comscore Samsung Galaxy A54 design, specs surface before launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 Design And Specs Surfaced Ahead Of Launch
News

Samsung Galaxy A54 design and specs surfaced ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to launch this year as the successor to the Galaxy A53 from last year.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A54 will launch this year in the mid-range segment.
  • The design and key specifications of the phone are out.
  • The device will likely come with Exynos 1380 SoC.
Samsung-Galaxy-A53-5G-3

Samsung has a couple of phones lined up in the A series this year. The Galaxy A3X and Galaxy A5X are two of the major mid-rangers since the Galaxy A7X has been reportedly axed. Now, the renders and a few key specs have surfaced online giving us a brief idea of what we can expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A54 renders, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54’s renders have been shared by Android Headlines. The smartphone’s renders show a simple design that’s similar to the design of the forthcoming vanilla Galaxy S23. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check price, specs

The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with an LED flash next to the sensors. It has a punch-hole display with thin bezels on all sides, except for the bottom, where the chin is slightly noticeable. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

The renders reveal the color variants of the phone – Black, Green, Purple, and White.

In addition to this, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the specs sheet of the Galaxy A54. The device will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. The screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is tipped to come powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, which is an unreleased chipset succeeding the Exynos 1280 chipset. It will come in two memory and storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

As for the cameras, the device will feature a triple rear camera system and a single camera on the front. The rear camera system will be led by a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor. There will be a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will have an IP67 rating and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 13 OS and have OneUI 5.0 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A54 launch timeline, price range

The release date and price aren’t revealed yet, but the phone is expected to go official sometime in March. The device could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 segment.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 10:53 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7 gets discounted on Flipkart: Check deal
Deals
Google Pixel 7 gets discounted on Flipkart: Check deal
Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how

News

Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how

After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

Laptops

After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

Poco C50 launch date confirmed for India

Mobiles

Poco C50 launch date confirmed for India

Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

automobile

Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Have out-of-warranty iPhone? Be ready to pay more for battery replacement

CES 2023: Moto Buds 600 ANC with water-resistant body launched

Govt plans to set up a self-regulatory body for online gaming

Google plans to make Chrome downloads safer: Here s how

After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?