Samsung has a couple of phones lined up in the A series this year. The Galaxy A3X and Galaxy A5X are two of the major mid-rangers since the Galaxy A7X has been reportedly axed. Now, the renders and a few key specs have surfaced online giving us a brief idea of what we can expect.

Samsung Galaxy A54 renders, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54's renders have been shared by Android Headlines. The smartphone's renders show a simple design that's similar to the design of the forthcoming vanilla Galaxy S23.

The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with an LED flash next to the sensors. It has a punch-hole display with thin bezels on all sides, except for the bottom, where the chin is slightly noticeable.

The renders reveal the color variants of the phone – Black, Green, Purple, and White.

In addition to this, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the specs sheet of the Galaxy A54. The device will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. The screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is tipped to come powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, which is an unreleased chipset succeeding the Exynos 1280 chipset. It will come in two memory and storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

As for the cameras, the device will feature a triple rear camera system and a single camera on the front. The rear camera system will be led by a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor. There will be a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will have an IP67 rating and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 13 OS and have OneUI 5.0 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A54 launch timeline, price range

The release date and price aren’t revealed yet, but the phone is expected to go official sometime in March. The device could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 segment.