Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Earlier this year, Samsung dropped the in-box charger with the Galaxy S21 series. Hence, it was assumed that every forthcoming Samsung smartphone won’t accompany an in-box charging adapter to help environmental causes. After all, Samsung makes truckloads of phones across various price points. It turns out that the in-box charger will stay for Samsung’s more affordable devices, as evident from a recent FCC certification. Also Read - Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 demand helped Xiaomi lead India's smartphone shipments

Spotted by GSMArena earlier, Samsung’s upcoming mid-range phone, i.e. the Galaxy A72 4G, will come with an in-box charging adapter. The listing reveals a 25W fast charger in the box, which is currently Samsung’s popular fast charging format for a majority of its premium phones. Sadly, there’s nothing else coming out of the FCC listing, apart from the hint that this phone is launching soon. Previous leaks have already revealed a lot about the Galaxy A72. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

Galaxy A72 to bring an in-box charger

Samsung’s decision to stick with the in-box charger for the Galaxy A72 does point at the company’s intentions to not annoy the masses. In the case of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung aims these phones at those buyers who might be willing to spend an extra buck for getting a charger. In fact, Samsung loyalists might already have the same charger if they purchased the previous models. Also Read - Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with price under Rs 10,000

With the more accessible Galaxy A and Galaxy M series, it seems that Samsung does not want to leave any chance of wooing customers from rival brands. Earlier, there were reports on OnePlus not willing to ditch the in-box charger yet, which is a trend its sister companies (Oppo, Vivo, and Realme) could follow as well. Hence, offending a budget smartphone buyer with the “value-for-money” bit could hurt Samsung’s sales.

Does that mean Samsung’s premium customers have to ditch the in-box charger while its value-conscious customers get to have it as standard? What does this mean for Samsung’s environmental concerns? Will this be the trend for all budget smartphone manufacturers in 2021? We will have to wait for Samsung to officially give out a statement regarding this.

Based on previous leaks, Samsung has plans to bring the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A32 for the more affordable midrange segments. The new models may not look much different from the existing ones but there will be upgrades internally. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is the chipset of choice while the AMOLED display will stay from the older models. Samsung is also expected to work on the camera system, possibly using newer sensors.