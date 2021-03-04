Samsung Galaxy A72 4G has been spotted listed on Google Play Console by tipster @TTechinical, who posted a screenshot on Twitter. It reveals the specifications of the Galaxy A72 4G, which is expected to launch in India soon alongside Galaxy A52. Both smartphones will reportedly come in 4G as well as 5G variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 “flip camera phone” could rely on Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

Among key features of Galaxy A72 4G, as per the listing will be a hole-punch AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. However, this is not the first time, we have seen leaks around the smartphone. We take a look at what’s new: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to receive monthly security updates: Expected India launch date, price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G India launch soon, full specifications leaked

As per the listing, the smartphone will sport an Infinity O display of AMOLED quality and FHD+ resolution, where the hole-punch will be placed in the center of the screen. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 2200 chip with AMD GPU could power Windows 10 laptops in 2022

Further, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It will come with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

According to previous leaks, there could be an 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant as well. Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a 6.7-inches display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

[EXCLUSIVE] Samsung Galaxy A72 4G variant listed on Google Playconsole. Samsung ready to launch Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72 in India. Specifications:

– FHD+ Infinity O AMOLED display

– Android 11

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Soc

– 6GB RAM#SamsungGalaxyA72 #TamilanTechinical pic.twitter.com/O1LRLGPr8y — தமிழன் டெக்கினிக்கல் (Tamilan Techinical) (@TTechinical) March 4, 2021

The quad rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixels main sensor along with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera could be a 32-megapixel one.

As for the battery, the Galaxy A72 could be powered by a 5,000mAh one. More features expected for the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: What about the launch date, India price?

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G along with 5G model and Galaxy A52 4G and 5G models are expected to launch in India as soon as this month. However, a launch date has not been confirmed by the company yet.

As for the pricing, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A72 could start at a price of 449 euros, which is around Rs 39,400 on conversion. Of course, we will need to wait for an official word from Samsung to know more details.