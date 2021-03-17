comscore Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery, 90hz AMOLED display: Price, specs
News

Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery, 90hz AMOLED display: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A72

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its new mid-range Galaxy A72 smartphone along with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G smartphones. The new Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. It also packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Let’s take a closer look at the newly launched Samsung smartphone. Also Read - Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 21 will not launch this year: Will Note series discontinue?

Samsung Galaxy A72: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A72 starts at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 38,800). The device comes in four colours including Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome White. The company is yet to reveal India availability and pricing details for the new smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Amazon Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Samsung Galaxy A72: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unnamed Octa-Core processor with a 2×2.3 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz configuration. The device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 launched, Samsung Galaxy A72 price, Samsung Galaxy A72 specs, Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A72 features, Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India

The phone comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating along with MST, which allows Samsung Pay to work with NFC incompatible machines. For security, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for facial recognition via the front camera.

It sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou and Galileo.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2021 8:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2021 8:32 PM IST

