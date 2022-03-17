comscore Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G debuts globally with quad rear camera, AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung has expanded its premium mid-range Galaxy A series with the launch of three new smartphones. The tech giant has globally introduced the all new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A33 5G at its virtual event today. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

The new Galaxy A lineup comes with incremental updates over the previous iteration. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A series for a price starting at EUR 279 (around Rs 23,400). Here are all the details- Also Read - Samsung launches six new Galaxy Book laptops with starting price of Rs 38,990: Check all details

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price starts at EUR 449 (around Rs 37,800), while the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G starts at EUR 369 (around Rs 31,000). Samsung is yet to reveal details on the Galaxy A73 5G price and the release of the new Galaxy A lineup in India. Also Read - Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones today: Here's what we know so far

As for the availability in other parts of the globe, the Galaxy A53 5G will arrive in select markets from April 1, while the Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G will be available from April 22. Samsung also introduced a new Onyx colour of the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live that will debut in April.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

S Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It gets a MicroSD slot for external expansion of up to 1TB. Samsung has ditched the much-needed 3.5mm audio jack on the new Galaxy A73 5G phone.

On the software front, the device ships with Android 12 based on One UI 4.1. In terms of optics, it ships with Samsung’s 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 5-megapixel depth, and a macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera in the punch-hole cutout.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The new Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. The device bundles a similar camera setup except for the primary sensor having a 64-megapixel shooter.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A33 5G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It equips an octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. For photography, it offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera. Both the devices run One UI 4.0 based Android 12, and ship with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The new Galaxy A-series also come with IP67-certified water and dust resistance.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 9:05 PM IST

