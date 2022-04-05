comscore Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here’s how much it costs in India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G India price revealed: Check price, offers, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage model. You can pre-reserve the Galaxy A73 5G via Samsung's official website. Additionally, you can also avail of the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of Rs 499, down from its original price of Rs 6,990.

Samsung unveiled Galaxy A73 5G in India on March 29 with powerful features, including a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone was initially debuted in Europe and then in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

The handset is a successor of the Galaxy A72and comes in two models in India 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Also Read - Fossil launches Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs 21,995

Price, Pre-booking

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage model.

You can pre-reserve the Galaxy A73 5G via Samsung’s official website. Additionally, you can also avail of the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of Rs 499, down from its original price of Rs 6,990.

The company is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 via Samsung Finance+, SBI credit cards, and ICICI Bank cards on Galaxy A73 5G.

The tech giant is also hosting a sale event for Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on April 8 at 6 pm IST. You can avail additional benefits on the smartphone. It is available in Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White colors.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For photography, the Galaxy A73 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back, housing a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the company has given a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Additionally, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For connectivity, it includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 1:05 PM IST

