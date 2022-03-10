comscore Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here’s expected price, specifications, features
News

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G leaked images reveal slim-bezels, punch-hole display

Mobiles

As per the leaked images, the flat display is seen in the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, slim bezels are present around the display of the smartphone. There is a punch-hole cutout front camera for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Image: Youtube/ Technizo Concept

Samsung has recently launched the latest Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 smartphones in its budget mid-range segment. Now the company is preparing to launch the premium mid-range smartphone of the Galaxy A-series. So far, a lot of information has come to the fore about the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone. Several renders of this Samsung phone have surfaced, revealing key specifications and features.

As per the leaked images, the flat display is seen in the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Additionally, slim bezels are present around the display of the smartphone. There is a punch-hole cutout front camera for selfies and video calling. The volume and power buttons are on the phone’s right side. Talking about the back panel, there is a rectangular camera module and an LED flash seen in the back of the Galaxy A73 5G. There is a USB Type C port, microphone, speaker, and SIM card tray for charging at the bottom of the phone.

Galaxy A73 5G Leaks

Image Credit: @onleaks

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification with model number SM-A736B / SM-A736B_DS. The certification has confirmed that this phone will include Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. According to reports, this phone can be launched in the last week of March or in April.

According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone can be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Adreno 642L GPU will be given for graphics in this smartphone. According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy A73 smartphone will be offered with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charge support. You will not get a charger in the box of this Samsung phone.

Image source: OnLeaks

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones. In addition, the company is also going to introduce Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. Apart from all these phones, Samsung is also working on another powerful device, the Galaxy A73 5G.

As far as specifications are concerned, there will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the resolution will be FullHD Plus. The company can launch Galaxy A73 with quad-camera setup housing a 108-megapixel primary camera. The fingerprint scanner can be seen inside the display itself. Quad camera setup can be given in the phone with. Its secondary camera can be 12 megapixels.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 9:05 AM IST

