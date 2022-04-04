Samsung has started pre-booking its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in India. Many great offers are also being given on the pre-booking of the upcoming smartphone. Galaxy A73 5G will be introduced in India on April 8. Galaxy A73 5G comes with premium features, including a Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) camera, and IP67 rating. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

How to watch a live stream

The tech giant will hold a special event for the Galaxy A73 5G on Live. You can attend the live event on Samsung.com on Friday, April 8, at 6 pm. Also Read - Classic Legends simultaneously delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

Price offers

The Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Consumers who pre-reserve the Galaxy A73 5G will get Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 6990 for just Rs 499. As a special introductory offer, customers can get instant cashback of up to Rs.3000 through Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards.

It will be available in three color options: Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Its display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This phone works on Android 12. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

As far as camera features are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G houses a 108-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is available at the front of the phone.

For power, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. This phone is designed for water-resistant.