News

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Here’s how to book, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Its display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This phone works on Android 12.

Samsung-Galaxy-A73

Samsung has started pre-booking its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in India. Many great offers are also being given on the pre-booking of the upcoming smartphone. Galaxy A73 5G will be introduced in India on April 8. Galaxy A73 5G comes with premium features, including a Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) camera, and IP67 rating. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

How to watch a live stream

The tech giant will hold a special event for the Galaxy A73 5G on Live. You can attend the live event on Samsung.com on Friday, April 8, at 6 pm. Also Read - Classic Legends simultaneously delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Price offers

The Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Consumers who pre-reserve the Galaxy A73 5G will get Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 6990 for just Rs 499. As a special introductory offer, customers can get instant cashback of up to Rs.3000 through Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards.

It will be available in three color options: Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Its display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This phone works on Android 12. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

Samsung-Galaxy-A73-5G

As far as camera features are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G houses a 108-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is available at the front of the phone.

For power, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. This phone is designed for water-resistant.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 8:56 AM IST

