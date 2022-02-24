Samsung Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23 key specifications revealed: Here s everything we know

Samsung is gearing up to unveil new smartphones under its A series. The tech giant is speculated to launch Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23 soon. Recently, the series has been leaked, revealing key specifications and features. To recall, Galaxy A33 and A53 were spotted on BIS, i.e., Bureau of Indian Standards. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

However, the upcoming Galaxy A73 has also been listed on this certification platform. The remarkable thing is that the company has made the support page of Galaxy A53 and A33 live. There's no official information about the features and specifications of these smartphones on the support page that went live.

Galaxy A73

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is speculated to launch with a 6.7″ FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 750G chipset, a quad rear camera housing 108 MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 12MP and an 8MP additional cams. To power the phone, there can be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Galaxy A53

The Galaxy A53 is said to be powered by the Exynos 1200 SoC and a quad-camera setup including 64 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 5 MP depth + 5 MP macro. In addition, the smartphone could sport a 6.52″ FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED panel along with a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging.

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A33 could feature MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED screen with 60 Hz refresh rate, and quad rear camera setup housing 48 MP main + 8 MP ultrawide + 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth. It will run on Android 11. Galaxy A33 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Galaxy A23

The Galaxy A23 will come with Dimensity 700 chipset, a 6.6″ FHD+ 90 Hz IPS LCD display, and quad rear camera setup housing 50 MP main + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support along with Android 11 preinstalled.

Galaxy A52s

The Galaxy A52s might come with Android 11, a 4,500 mAh battery, and maybe a better chipset.

Galaxy A32 5G

The Galaxy A32 5G is identical to A52s but with a lower screen resolution.

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A22 might launch identical to A23.