Samsung Galaxy A82 5G first look revealed in a new leaked promo video

Samsung is developing several new smartphones and one of them is the Galaxy A82 5G. The upcoming 5G smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. For the very first time we get our first look at the Galaxy A82 5G smartphone and we must say that it boasts off a pretty neat design.

A promo video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been leaked, let's take a look at what it reveals.

Samsung Galaxy design

The promo video leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo shows the upcoming Samsung smartphone from both front and back side. The smartphone appears with four camera sensors at the back side inside a rectangular camera module, waterdrop notch, slim bezels and possible a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is not clearly visible.

In the promo video, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G appears in black colour option. However, we expect the phone to be made available in few more colour variants as well. The specific details are yet to be revealed about the same. But overall, the smartphone, if this is what the final design looks like, sports a neat design and looks premium.

What about the specs?

Besides revealing the design, the promo video also hints at a massive battery. The predecessor, Galaxy A72 5G comes packed with a 5000mAh battery setup with fast charging support in the box. Will the phone sport a 6000mAh battery? Well, we are unsure about that right now.

Unfortunately, the promo video doesn’t reveal any further spec details as such. Past rumours have suggested that the Samsung smartphone will be a global variant of the already announced Galaxy Quantum 2.

Galaxy A82 5G accidently listed on the website

Earlier this week, we reported that Samsung accidently listed the Galaxy A82 5G smartphone on its security update website. The listing revealed that the phone will receive quarterly security updates.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is said to be the global variant of the Galaxy Quantum 2. This means the phone could come packed with a 6.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

On the rear panel the phone could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megpaixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Samsung phone could carry a 10-megapixel camera sensor on the front. Other specs include: up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.