Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy A82 smartphone soon. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has appeared on several certification and benchmarking websites such as Gekbench and Bluetooth SIG revealing key specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected

Now, the Galaxy A82 has been spotted on Google Play Console (via tipster Mukul Sharma) and the listing also reveals the front of the phone. Samsung Galaxy A82 will be the successor to the Galaxy A80 that was announced with a sliding flip camera in 2019. The sliding camera design allowed Samsung to offer an uninterrupted display experience devoid of a cutout or a notch.

However, it looks like the Galaxy A82 will sport a hole-punch on the top center of the screen to hold the front camera. Further according to the listing, it will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. Further, it will come with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A82 will run Android 11. It will sport a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 450ppi screen density. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s SM8150P chipset, which the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Though an older chipset, the Galaxy A82 will be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 730G SoC in the Galaxy A80. As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A82 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform and will come with 6GB of RAM. It also confirmed the Android 11 OS.

Another big feature could be the support for 5G, which was revealed via the Bluetooth SIG listing (via tipster Abhishek Yadav). Apart from the 5G support, the Galaxy A82 will also support Bluetooth v5 and come with a model number SM-826S. Unfortunately, more details of the Galaxy A82 are unclear at this point. Also, do keep in mind that Samsung itself has not confirmed any of the features so the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.