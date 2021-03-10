Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected

Besides the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72, Samsung is working on another Galaxy A series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A82. According to a latest report, the Galaxy A82 will come equipped with 5G support and that’s going to be one of the key highlights of the device. The successor to the Galaxy A80 has been spotted on various benchmarking sites with Bluetooth SIG being the latest one. The listing was first spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 could launch on March 17 at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

This is not the first time that details of the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G smartphone have surfaced on the internet. The Bluetooth SIG certification listing reveals that the Galaxy A82 5G will support Bluetooth v5 and come with a model number SM-826S. Unfortunately, the certification website doesn’t reveal any further specification details as such. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launch date might have been revealed

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t confirmed any of these upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone. So, we suggest you take these information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

Galaxy A82 5G specifications leak

The upcoming Galaxy A82 5G was spotted on the Geekbench website last week with some of the key specifications. The listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone will come packed with Android 11 and 6GB of RAM. We believe there could be other variants as well. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A82 5G will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which are relatively old mobile platforms announced back in 2018 and mid-2019, respectively.

The Galaxy A82 will succeed the Galaxy A80 launched back in 2019 with the Snapdragon 730G SoC. This shows that the upcoming smartphone will be a big upgrade in terms of processing power given it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

Before the Galaxy A82 5G, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to release the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. As per rumours, these Samsung phones could go official in the global market on March 17. No specific details have been revealed about the India launch of these Samsung smartphones.