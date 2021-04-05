comscore Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs
News

Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A82 will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8150P SoC along with the Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It will run Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A82 Google

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones in India. Now the company is looking to launch a new phone in the series, which could reportedly be the Galaxy A82. The device has now shown up inside of a Google Play Console listing, revealing key specifications and an image of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G shows up on Geekbench, launch imminent

Tipster Mukul Sharma has posted the picture and the info obtained via the Google Play Console developer tool on Twitter. The listing shows the device with a placeholder name of Samsung Galaxy Quantum2, however, the tipster claims that the device will be named the Galaxy A82. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Google Play Console listing reveals key specifications

If the image provided alongside the listing is not a placeholder, then we will get to see a centred holepunch display. However, earlier reports state that the upcoming Galaxy A82 will feature a rotating, pop-up selfie camera similar to 2019’s Galaxy A80.

The listing reveals that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8150P SoC, which is the part number for the Snapdragon 855+, along with the Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 6GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system most likely with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top.

Interestingly, Qualcomm lists both the Snapdragon 855+ and Snapdragon 860 SoC together. This could also mean that the device could come with the Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The display size has not been revealed, but the listing mentions that the device will feature a full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels). The listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming device.

Samsung has not revealed when the device will be launched in the country. However, with the device being listed on the Google Play Console, we can expect it to launch soon.

In other news, Samsung Galaxy A82 is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor supplied by Sony. It will be interesting to see if this comes to pass, as Samsung itself manufactures a 64-megapixel camera sensor and to date has been using the same in its smartphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2021 4:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Shinco SO43AS Smart TV Review
Reviews
Shinco SO43AS Smart TV Review
Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Features

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Realme X7 Pro Ultra with 90Hz curved AMOLED display, 65W ultra-fast charge launched

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro Ultra with 90Hz curved AMOLED display, 65W ultra-fast charge launched

Google WiFi app to shut down next month; users to shift to Google Home

Apps

Google WiFi app to shut down next month; users to shift to Google Home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console

Google WiFi app to shut down next month; users to shift to Google Home

Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we can expect

BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Top 10 smartphones set to launch in India in April 2021

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, specs compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console
Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Features

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India: Price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s launched in India: Price, specs
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Phone Under 20000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

LG Electronics ने किया बड़ा फैसला, अब नहीं बनाएगी स्मार्टफोन

Realme X7 Pro Ultra स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, Dimensity 1000+ प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी 4500mAh बैटरी

Redmi 20X की जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी और 5G सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy F12 और Galaxy F02s हुए लॉन्च, 10 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

iQOO 7 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 120W की चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A82 listed on Google Play Console
Google WiFi app to shut down next month; users to shift to Google Home

Apps

Google WiFi app to shut down next month; users to shift to Google Home
Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we can expect

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch in India this week: Here's what we can expect
BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones

Telecom

BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds

new arrivals in india

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers