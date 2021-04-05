Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones in India. Now the company is looking to launch a new phone in the series, which could reportedly be the Galaxy A82. The device has now shown up inside of a Google Play Console listing, revealing key specifications and an image of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G shows up on Geekbench, launch imminent

Tipster Mukul Sharma has posted the picture and the info obtained via the Google Play Console developer tool on Twitter. The listing shows the device with a placeholder name of Samsung Galaxy Quantum2, however, the tipster claims that the device will be named the Galaxy A82. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Google Play Console listing reveals key specifications

If the image provided alongside the listing is not a placeholder, then we will get to see a centred holepunch display. However, earlier reports state that the upcoming Galaxy A82 will feature a rotating, pop-up selfie camera similar to 2019’s Galaxy A80.

The listing reveals that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm SM8150P SoC, which is the part number for the Snapdragon 855+, along with the Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 6GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system most likely with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top.

Interestingly, Qualcomm lists both the Snapdragon 855+ and Snapdragon 860 SoC together. This could also mean that the device could come with the Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The display size has not been revealed, but the listing mentions that the device will feature a full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels). The listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming device.

Samsung has not revealed when the device will be launched in the country. However, with the device being listed on the Google Play Console, we can expect it to launch soon.

In other news, Samsung Galaxy A82 is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor supplied by Sony. It will be interesting to see if this comes to pass, as Samsung itself manufactures a 64-megapixel camera sensor and to date has been using the same in its smartphones.