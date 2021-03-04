comscore Samsung Galaxy A82 could rely on Snapdragon 855 Plus chip
News

Samsung Galaxy A82 “flip camera phone” could rely on Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

Mobiles

The Galaxy A82 was spotted on Geekbench using a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The listing also confirms 6GB RAM and Android 11.

Galaxy A80 Black

Image: Samsung Galaxy A80

Back in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy A80 was one of the two phones selling globally with a Flip camera arrangement. With no sequel to this phone in 2020, leaks have hinted at Samsung coming up with a successor this year. It is expected to be called the Galaxy A82 and is likely to retain the flip camera mechanism. A recent Geekbench listing now hints at some key specifications on this upcoming device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to receive monthly security updates: Expected India launch date, price, specs

Based on the listing, Samsung is willing to rely on an older chipset for the Galaxy A82. The Snapdragon 855 Plus from a few years ago has been found doing duty under the hood. Additionally, the Galaxy A82 will come with 6GB RAM onboard and will rely on Android 11 as its operating system. The list does not reveal anything else, apart from the synthetic benchmark scores this phone has achieved. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 2200 chip with AMD GPU could power Windows 10 laptops in 2022

Galaxy A82 could be a OnePlus Nord 2 rival

The Galaxy A80 in 2019 was aimed at the premium segment with its unique design. Hence, in 2021, Samsung could continue that tradition with the Galaxy A82. With the Snapdragon 855 Plus, this Samsung phone could continue to be a placeholder for Samsung in the premium smartphone category, taking on the likes of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 and Redmi K40. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, available at an affordable price of Rs 21,999

Galaxy A80

Image: Galaxy A80

Previous leaks have hinted at the flip camera’s retention on the new model. Samsung could use a newer triple camera system on the Galaxy A82. This would help the phone to offer an uninterrupted display experience devoid of a notch or cutout. The Snapdragon 855 Plus isn’t the most powerful chip in the market anymore but it still outperforms a Snapdragon 765G with its overall performance.

Whenever Samsung launches it in our markets, it could command a premium over the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Leaks have so far confirmed a Snapdragon 865-equalling Dimensity 1200 chip in terms of overall performance.

Currently, Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 to several global markets, including India. The Galaxy A52 is expected to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chip for the 4G variants. The 5G variants could rely on the Snapdragon 765G chip with overall superior performance.

Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The phone relies on the MediaTek Helio G80 chip, a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 5000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 5:00 PM IST

Best Sellers