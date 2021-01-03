Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has been listed on the company’s official website ahead of launch. Samsung’s next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were spotted on the Samsung Canada website (via SamMobile), which confirms the model number SM-R190. Unfortunately, except for the model number, the website does not reveal any other information. Also Read - Samsung reveals Galaxy S21 series teaser, showcasing how the Galaxy S-series has evolved

However, leaks have given out most specifications and features of the Galaxy Buds Pro. The price of the earbuds was leaked as well, suggesting it will cost slightly more than the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro was previously spotted on the US certification website FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with the same SM-R190 model number.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is said to offer a total of 28 hours of play time with the case. Another notable feature is Spatial Audio like we saw on Apple AirPods Pro, though it could only be supported on Samsung smartphones running the company's OneUI based on Android 11. In addition, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with level control is expected as well.

Thanks to the IPX7 rating, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds Live supports a much lower IPX2 rating, which means it can resist water that hits at a 15-degree angle or less.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will support Bluetooth 5.1. Each earbud will pack a 60mAh battery, while the case is said to come with a 500mAH battery. A total of 28-hour of play time is promised with the case. Meanwhile, the earbud will offer a play time of eight hours. More features speculated are a USB Type-C charging port and Qi wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to launch on January 14, alongside the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at $199, which is around 14,600 on conversion. This is slightly more than the price of the Galaxy Buds Live, which is available at $169.99 or approximately Rs 12,000. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will launch in three colour options including black, silver, and purple.