Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the company’s new high-end earbuds could launch along side the Galaxy S21 series in January. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Buds Pro has appeared on FCC certification site, which has revealed some of its specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

Prior to this, images of the Galaxy Buds Pro were leaked by @evleaks which suggest a rounded case and in-ear buds design similar to that of Galaxy Buds Live. Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

As per the FCC listing, the Galaxy Buds Pro will have the model number SM-R190R. The new Samsung earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.1, an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0 used in the company’s previous-generation wireless earbuds. This means the Galaxy Buds Pro could work more reliably when paired to a device. Also Read - Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

When it comes to battery size, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro case is said to pack a 500mAh battery, while the earbuds will have 60mAh battery each. Notably, the battery capacity of the the Galaxy Buds Pro’s case could be bigger than that of Galaxy Buds+, which is 270mAh.

Further, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) could be supported as well, like on the Galaxy Buds Live. While the leaked image suggests a USB Type-C port for charging, the high-end wireless earbuds could also get support for Qi wireless charging as well. The Galaxy Buds Pro could be available in three colour option including black, silver, and violet.

As for the price, the Galaxy Buds Pro could cost around $199, though the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no confirmation as of now.

Prior to this, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds in August, which we said in our review can be considered for a unique design and good audio performance. The earbuds were launched along side the Galaxy Note 20 series. In India, the Galaxy Buds Live are available for Rs 14,990.

Though Samsung has not made a launch date official, leaks suggest the Galaxy S21 series along with the Galaxy Buds Pro could launch on January 14. Separately, Galaxy S21 smartphone series has leaked in 3D renders as well showing a new rear design for the phone. As for the front, Samsung is said to ditch the curved edge display design completely and go for one that is similar to the Galaxy S20 FE.