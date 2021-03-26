Samsung recently launched a Galaxy F series smartphone dubbed Galaxy F62 in India with a price starting at Rs 23,999. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is all geared up to launch another Galaxy phone under the F-series, dubbed Galaxy F02s. While Samsung is yet to confirm official details about the device, a new leak reveals the price and variants of the upcoming Galaxy F02s. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India next week

As per the latest leak coming from tipster Abhishek Yadav the Galaxy F02s will start at a price of Rs 8,999 in India for the base model. The phone is said to be available in two variants, the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end model of the Samsung device is tipped to come packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 9,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 first impressions: A OnePlus 9R competitor?

Samsung Galaxy F02s expected specifications

Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed some specification details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F02s. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 6.5-inch 720p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 operating system, which is disappointing as most smartphones today come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Samsung could soon launch a foldable smartphone that will fold twice

In terms of cameras, the Samsung smartphone is said to come packed with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera paired with 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming to India

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy S20 FE with 5G support in India next week. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the S20 FE 5G will go on sale in India starting March 30. The company has also confirmed to bring the smartphone with Snapdragon processor in the country.

As per a report coming from The Economic Times, the Samsung S20 FE 5G will launch in India for under Rs 50,000. To recall, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched at Rs 49,999, which is now down to Rs 36,647 on Amazon India.