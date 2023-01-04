Samsung launched its budget smartphone, Galaxy F04, in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes virtual RAM, a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a MediaTek P35 processor. Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from next week. This is the first smartphone launch of the company. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung launches new QD-OLED, AI-powered Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs

Samsung Galaxy F04 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy F04 is launched in one single storage variant that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in Jade Purple and Opal Green colour variants. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will go on sale in India on Flipkart on January 12 at 12 pm. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have 256GB base storage, 1TB max storage

It’s #F4Fast, and it’s F 4 Finally here. The new Samsung Galaxy F04 comes loaded with amazing features, and you can grab one before anyone else. Match the features correctly and leave the right answers in the comments to win the #GalaxyF04, F 4 Free. T&C apply. pic.twitter.com/FN8kosSJgT — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 4, 2023

As for the sale offer, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch and slim bezels. It is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor chipset and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Notably, the RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with the help of virtual RAM.

The smartphone will run on the Android 12 operating system and as claimed by the company, it will offer 2 years of software updates.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy F04 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Notably, the company has not mentioned anything regarding fast charging support.

For the unversed, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally on February 1 this year.