News

Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch confirmed, will be priced under Rs 8,000

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch early next week in India with dual cameras and virtual RAM support.

Highlights

  • Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy F04 via Flipkart.
  • The device will come with dual cameras and 8GB of total RAM.
  • It will be priced under Rs 8,000.
Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its next entry-level smartphone via Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will be the brand’s upcoming device in the country with features like 8GB of total RAM and dual cameras. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

The smartphone is expected to arrive in India under Rs 8,000 price segment. Also Read - Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch timeline, price

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is being promoted by Flipkart hinting at an imminent launch. Previous reports have suggested that Samsung may launch the phone as early as next week in India. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31: Check list here

The device is confirmed to come in the entry-level segment priced under Rs 8,000. The device will have Green and Purple color options.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A04e released earlier this year in India. If we believe that, then the Galaxy F04 will have a modest specs sheet.

The device could come with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The display will likely be a water-drop notch style. It may have a 60Hz refresh rate with noticeable bezels.

It will feature dual cameras on the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it may have a 5MP front camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Under the hood, it is expected to have MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It could house a big battery, likely a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W charging speed.

In other news, Samsung will soon launch its flagship Galaxy S series globally. The Galaxy S23 series for 2023 is expected to have three models – S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The trio will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have improved battery life. It will boot on Android 13 out of the box with One Ui 5.1 on top.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 5:02 PM IST
