Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date revealed for India: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung has confirmed the release date of its upcoming entry-level smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch next week under Rs 8,000 price segment.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy F04 launch confirmed for January 4.
  • The device will launch under Rs 8,000 price segment.
  • It will come in two color options having a glossy design.
Samsung Galaxy F04 3

Last week, we reported that Samsung is planning to launch a new entry-level smartphone in India dubbed Galaxy F04. The Samsung Galaxy F04’s release timeline was said to be January, but an official release date was unclear. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

Now, the company has confirmed the date via Flipkart along with some other key details of the phone. Let’s take a look. Also Read - After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch date, price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is scheduled to launch on January 4 at 12 PM in India. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 8,000 and will arrive in two color options – Green and Purple(unofficial names). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch confirmed, will be priced under Rs 8,000

The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart and will be sold as a ‘Unique’ product, which confirms its Flipkart exclusivity.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications and features

The smartphone’s key highlights have been revealed and the major feature of the phone will be 8GB of total RAM. This as usual will also include virtual RAM of some GB.

The Galaxy F04 will come with modest specifications and is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A04e. It will come with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It will be a water-drop notch panel with noticeable bezels. Since it will be a budget offering, it will have a 60Hz refresh rate.

As for cameras, it will boast a dual rear camera system with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it will have a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Coming to performance, it is expected to have MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This could be the base configuration of the phone. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W charging speed.

The smartphone will boot on Android 12 OS with Samsung’s One UI software on top. It is expected to get two OS updates and some security patch updates.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 9:19 AM IST
Apple in 2023: iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, AR/VR headset and more

Apple in 2023: iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, AR/VR headset and more

Here s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support

Best free-to-play Pokemon games available on Android

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

