Samsung Galaxy F12 / F12s launching in India soon

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung announced the Galaxy F41 in India as another mid-range smartphone from its stable. The F41 was essentially a repurposed Galaxy M31 with a new name to woo the young buyers. Samsung made it clear that the F41 was the first of many F series phones we will see this year. Guess what? Samsung is bringing another F series device to India, aimed at the budget segment, possibly called the Galaxy F12. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets One UI 2.5 version via new update

Based on a report from SamMobile, Samsung is preparing a Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s for India. Details and specifications of the device are yet to be available but it is confirmed that Samsung is bringing it to India soon. The model is called the SM-F127G and based on past numbers, Samsung could call it the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 receives price cut in offline stores

Samsung Galaxy F12 (F12s) coming to India

The F series from Samsung is said to focus highly on features that matter most to young customers, i.e. battery and camera. The Galaxy F41 was the first phone implying the same. However, Samsung essentially took the older Galaxy M31 and repurposed it as the Galaxy F41 for India. Given the trend, it seems the Galaxy F12 may be another repurposed M series device already on sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

There are chances that Samsung could repurpose the Galaxy M21 as the F12. The Galaxy M21 runs on the Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with up to 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. It uses a 6.4-inch Full HD+ SuperAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera.

The front camera itself uses a 20-megapixel sensor while the rear camera uses a 48-megapixel sensor. The triple-rear camera setup also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The phone relies on a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging. The M21 runs on Samsung’s OneUI platform based on Android 10.

Hence, the Galaxy F12 may feature the same specifications and sell at the same price. Samsung may offer “new” gradient color options on the Galaxy F12, similar to how it did on the Galaxy F41. Once launched, it could compete with the Realme Narzo 20 series devices, all of which offer similar specifications and value.

