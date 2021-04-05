Samsung Galaxy F12 will launch in India on April 5, today at 12 PM. The smartphone is already listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart, revealing its key specifications. Samsung Galaxy F12 will the company’s latest F-series smartphone in India after the Galaxy F62 that made its debut earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 25,999. However, Samsung Galaxy F12 is expected to be a budget smartphone. Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

Samsung Galaxy F02s will also launch alongside the Galaxy F12 at 12 noon. A microsite for the smartphone is already live on the Samsung India website, suggesting it will pack a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, and more. We take a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s teased on Flipkart, India launch on April 5

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India launch at 12 PM

Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s will launch in India at 12 PM. Both devices are expected to be budget ones and are listed on Flipkart. The listings also reveal some key specifications and the features of the two smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, expected to start at price of Rs 8,999

As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy F02s, which is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy M02s, could cost starting at Rs 8,999. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy Fo2s: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Flipkart listing further reveals that the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy F12 is expected to come with a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

As for the Galaxy F02s, the smartphone could come with the same 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display as the Galaxy F12. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, which s clocked at 1.8GHz. It will have a triple rear camera setup where the main sensor will be a 13-megapixel one. The 5,000mAh battery is said to offer a full day of usage on a single charge.