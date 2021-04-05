Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones have been launched in India. Of the two devices, the Galaxy F12 is more premium and comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a 6,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy F02s gets 13-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India launch today at 12 PM: Specifications, expected price

Samsung Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s will be available on Flipkart as well as the Samsung Shop and select retail stores. During the first sale, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. We take a look at the Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s price in India, sale date, launch offers, specifications, and more: Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s: Price in India, sale date, and launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The sale will start from April 12 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Samsung Shop. The original price of the Galaxy F12 starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The higher-end 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s teased on Flipkart, India launch on April 5

As part of launch offers, those who make transactions using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can avail Rs 1,000 instant cashback on credit cards and EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F02s will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base storage variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 9,999. The sale starts on April 9 at 12 noon. It will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F12: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Exynos 850 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with support for 15W USB Adaptive fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It features an 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F02s: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F02s also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. It gets a 5-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F02s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and is backed by a 5,000 battery with 15W fast charging support. It comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage.