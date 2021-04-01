Samsung is gearing up to bring yet another Galaxy F series smartphone in India. To recall, the smartphone manufacturer launched the Galaxy F62 earlier this year with a price starting at Rs 25,999. The upcoming smartphone is dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F12. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched: A look at its top features

Looks like, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is going to be a budget smartphone and possibly take on the likes of devices such as the Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3 and the Realme 8. The price of the Samsung phone is yet to be revealed.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone has been teased on Flipkart with some of the key details and the launch date. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will launch on April 5 via an online event that will kick off at 12noon.

Samsung Galaxy F12 details confirmed

The Flipkart teaser has revealed some of the key details about the upcoming Samsung smartphone including display size, camera details, among others. The complete design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has also been revealed via the teaser.

It has been confirmed that the Galaxy F12 will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 90hz screen refresh rate. It has also been confirmed that the Samsung smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and a single camera sensor on the front. Details of other camera sensors haven’t been revealed by the company yet.

As far as the design is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will feature a square camera module at the back panel paired with LED flash. The fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the side.

On the front, the Samsung phone has been teased to include a Infinity-V display with pretty slim bezels on the sides. Overall, the upcoming Samsung smartphone sports a clean design.

The Flipkart teaser shows the upcoming Samsung smartphone is three colour options.