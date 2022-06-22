Samsung today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched phone dubbed as the Galaxy F13 is a part of the company’s F-series devices and it competes with the likes of the Infinix Note 12, Realme 50A Prime, the Realme Narzo 50A and the Redmi 10 among others. Also Read - Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series

Samsung Galaxy F13 price, availability and offers

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone is available in India in two storage variants. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999 in India, the other variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage space costs Rs 12,999. Also Read - Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars with Dolby Atmos support in India

It will go on sale in India starting June 29, 2022, with Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores and Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green colour variants. Samsung is also offering launch offers to the interested buyers. Samsung said that consumers using ICICI Bank cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy F13 smartphone. Also Read - Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 features thin bezels on the sides and slightly thick bezels at the bottom. It measures 165.4 X 76.9 X 9.3 mm and it weighs just 207 grams. It comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 480 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Coming to the internals, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM with and up to 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further further up to 1TB using a memory card. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy F13 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has an 8MP selfie camera.

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging technology. Samsung says that its newly launched smartphone features support for adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

For security, the phone has face unlock technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.