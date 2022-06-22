comscore Samsung launches a new budget smartphone in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F13 Launched In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Samsung has launched a new F-series smartphone in India. The newly launched Galaxy F13 comes at a starting price of Rs 11,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F13

Image: Samsung

Samsung today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched phone dubbed as the Galaxy F13 is a part of the company’s F-series devices and it competes with the likes of the Infinix Note 12, Realme 50A Prime, the Realme Narzo 50A and the Redmi 10 among others. Also Read - Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series

Samsung Galaxy F13 price, availability and offers

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone is available in India in two storage variants. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999 in India, the other variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage space costs Rs 12,999. Also Read - Samsung launches Q and S series of wireless soundbars with Dolby Atmos support in India

It will go on sale in India starting June 29, 2022, with Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores and Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green colour variants. Samsung is also offering launch offers to the interested buyers. Samsung said that consumers using ICICI Bank cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy F13 smartphone. Also Read - Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 in India

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F13 features thin bezels on the sides and slightly thick bezels at the bottom. It measures 165.4 X 76.9 X 9.3 mm and it weighs just 207 grams. It comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 480 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Coming to the internals, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM with and up to 128GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further further up to 1TB using a memory card. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy F13 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has an 8MP selfie camera.

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging technology. Samsung says that its newly launched smartphone features support for adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

For security, the phone has face unlock technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
Laptops
Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

automobile

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video

Hands On

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video

News

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users

News

Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999