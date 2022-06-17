Samsung has officially announced the India launch date of its upcoming F-series smartphone. Samsung Galaxy F13 will debut in India on June 22 at 12 noon on Flipkart. The company has also revealed a few key details of the upcoming smartphone including battery, camera and design. A Flipkart teaser has also confirmed that Galaxy F13 will go on sale on Flipkart in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

The upcoming smartphone is the successor of the Galaxy F12 which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G with Snapdragon 720G chipset might launch soon

Samsung Galaxy F13 expected specifications

Samsung has officially confirmed that Galaxy F13 will come with a triple rear camera setup. The handset will feature an FHD+ LCD waterdrop notch display. As per the teaser, it will be available in green, blue and red colour options. This upcoming Samsung Galaxy F13 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. As for the storage, the smartphone will offer 8GB RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade

Samsung claims that the handset comes with “segment auto data switching feature as well.

For the unversed, Galaxy F13 was spotted on the Geekbench site where it was listed to come with Exynos 850 SoC and Android 12. It is rumoured that Galaxy F13 is the rebranded version of Galaxy M13 that was unveiled last month.

Galaxy M13 comes with Exynos 850 chip and runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. It is launched in two storage variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In terms of camera, it features an 8MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging. It also comes with a USB-C port for charging.