Samsung Galaxy F22 could be the next Galaxy F series smartphone to launch in India

A new report circulating on the internet suggests that the next Samsung smartphone that will be added to the new Galaxy F series will be the Galaxy F22. It is said, that the Galaxy F22 will launch in the country much sooner than expected. Another report coming from tipster, who goes by the name 'the_tech_guy' on Twitter, suggests that the upcoming Galaxy F22 will carry a model number SM-E225F.

Do note that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the next Galaxy F series smartphone, so take all rumours with a pinch of salt for now.

Samsung Galaxy F22 coming soon

To recall, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer introduced the Galaxy F series in India with the launch of the Galaxy F41 smartphone in the second half of last year. Following which, the company unveiled several other Galaxy F series devices including the Galaxy F62, the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s.

The latest report coming from Sammobile reveals that the Galaxy F22 smartphone is coming and much sooner than one can expect. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, the leak suggests that the F series smartphone will be based on the Samsung Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A22 5G, which are yet to be officially unveiled.

The Galaxy A22 5G was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing with some of the key specifications. The listing revealed the smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11. This means that the Galaxy F22 could also pack the same set of specifications.

Going by the rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the Galaxy A22 5G will come with a 6.5-inch display and a 3.5mm audio jack. Some rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, other reports reveal that the phone could include a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors.