Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch in July, price to be under Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy F22 will launch in India in the second week of July under the price of Rs 15,000. The launch date of Galaxy F22 has not been revealed yet. Check details of the upcoming Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition

Representational image

Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to launch in India next month. As per a report coming from IANS, the Galaxy F22 will launch in the country in the second week of July. The launch date of Galaxy F22 hasn’t been revealed yet. We do expect the company to officially announce the launch date in the days to come. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021: First look at One UI Watch skin for the new OS developed with Google

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is tipped to be priced under Rs 15,000. This suggests that the upcoming Samsung phone will compete against phones such as the Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32, among others. Also Read - Samsung Event Highlights: Samsung launches One UI Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs (expected)

As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is said to come packed with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to all other Galaxy F series phones, the battery will be the key highlight of the upcoming Samsung phone. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with of course fast charging support. Also Read - Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is said to come packed with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to sell its Galaxy F series smartphone. The same will be followed for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 as well. The phone should also sell on Samsung online store and other leading retail stores.

Published Date: June 29, 2021 4:22 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 29, 2021 4:22 PM IST

