Samsung Galaxy F22 likely to launch in India soon, but should you be excited

Samsung Galaxy F22, the upcoming Galaxy F-series phone might debut in India soon as the support page for the device reportedly went live on the Samsung India website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

MySmartPrice managed to take a screenshot of the purported Galaxy F22 on the Samsung site. The listing doesn’t reveal much detail about the upcoming device except for the model SM-E225F/DS which is believed to be of the new Galaxy F-series phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched at 'Life Unstoppable' event

While the microsite indicates the Galaxy F22’s imminent launch in India, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed about the phone’s launch yet. The new Samsung device is widely speculated to arrive as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A22 phone. The phone has recently appeared in the Bluetooth SIG certification database and the listing corroborates the previous reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch retailer website; Specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to fall in the mid-range price bracket and cost under Rs 15,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs, features

If reports are to be believed, then there’s nothing to get excited about the new Galaxy F-series phone as details of Galaxy A22 are already out and known. The Galaxy F22 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will most likely ship with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor which will be paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The phone could likely have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Galaxy F22 is expected to get a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. For selfies, it will likely offer a 13-megapixel front camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to have Bluetooth v5.0 support, USB-C port. The upcoming Galaxy F22 could come with 15W fast charging support. Reports suggest that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart e-retail platform.