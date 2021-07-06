Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India could be under Rs 15,000, launch today on Flipkart

(Representation image) Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to be priced under the price of Rs 15,000 in India. With the Samsung Galaxy F22, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will take on the likes of phones such as Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 5G, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget smartphone is set to launch in India today. The phone is said to take on phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Realme 8 5G, the Poco M3 Pro, among others. The upcoming Samsung phone is likely to start at a price under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy F22 will release on Flipkart at 12pm, the sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been already revealed about the Samsung Galaxy F22 by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. As per the Flipkart listing, the Galaxy F22 will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support in the box. Also Read - Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, and more

Samsung Galaxy F22 specs: Top features

Some of the other key specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F22 include – a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate support. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could be more than just one RAM and storage variant. Also Read - Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India so far: OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

The Flipkart listing has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy F22 will come packed with 48-megapixel quad rear camera system. On the front, the phone will include a single camera sensor for selfies. The phone will run on Android 11 OS with OneUI custom skin on top.

Once the phone gets released in India, it will be available for grabs on Flipkart and Samsung.com website. The sale date has not been revealed yet so let’s wait for the company to announce the same later today.

If the phone is priced under Rs 15,000 in India it will go against some of the best phones available in price segment such as the Realme 8 5G, the Poco M3 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy M32, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, among others.