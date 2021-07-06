Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Note 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Infinix Note 10. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Realme 8 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Infinix Note 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Samsung Galaxy F12 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.