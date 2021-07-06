Samsung Galaxy F22 set to launch in India today, July 6. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Some of the key specs of the upcoming Samsung phone include: a 6000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, sAMOLED display, 90hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and more. The phone will release at a later date on Flipkart.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Infinix Note 10 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Realme 8 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 10 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Samsung Galaxy F12 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Infinix Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Infinix Note 10 Pro of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 Pro of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11