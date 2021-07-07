Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11