The recently launched Moto G40 Fusion comes at a price starting at Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at Rs 15,999. As far as the specifications are concerned, the phone comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC, 6.8-inch HDR 10 display with 120hz screen refresh rate, 64MP quad rear camera setup. The sale for this phone begins on May 1.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion smartphone The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 6000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11