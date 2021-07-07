Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Nokia also launched its Nokia 3.4 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Nokia 3.4. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Nokia 3.4 is 6.39-inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.