Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model gets pricier in India by Rs 1000. The Oppo A15s was previously priced at Rs 11,490 and now costs Rs 12,490.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A15s smartphone The Oppo A15s is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Oppo A15s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Oppo A15s features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 75, Rs 94, and Rs 447 prepaid plans: Check data, validity, other benefits

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s features a MediaTek Helio P35 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10