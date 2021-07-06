Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its OPPO A74 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and OPPO A74 5G. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Realme 8 - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Samsung Galaxy F12 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G.