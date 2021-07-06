Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Poco M3 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11