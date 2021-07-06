Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone The Realme 8 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme 8 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT
Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.
Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme 8 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.
Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 5G of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11