Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme 8.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 is 6.4 inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Realme 8 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Realme 8 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.